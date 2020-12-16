Posted by admin

Obituary: Henry ‘Hap’ Arnold Powell, 50, Shepherdsville

Henry “Hap” Arnold Powell, 50, of Shepherdsville, died at University of Louisville Hospital Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was a Baptist by faith and attended services at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville. He lived in the area his entire life but was well traveled, having visited areas all over the country. During his years of employment, he served as an engineer with FET Engineering. Aside from his church friends and family, He lived a solitary life with his greatest pride and joy coming from his son Brandon Powell.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Henry and Sue Powell.

He is survived by his son Brandon Powell of Bardstown; his church friends and family at First Baptist Church; and many friends and acquaintances made over the years.

The family chose cremation. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-