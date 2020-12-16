Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Marie Moore Feger, 59

Anna Marie Moore Feger, 59, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was born April 4, 1961, in Louisville to Bobby Lee Moore and Rose Marie (Thompson) Moore.

She was preceded in death by her pet poodle, Princess.

She leaves to cherish her husband of 44 years, Thomas Feger; two daughters, Angie Higgs (Paul) and Jennifer Feger; one son, Thomas Feger (Lori); her parents, Bobby Lee Moore and Rose Marie Moore; one brother, Donald Lee Moore; five grandchildren, Madison Higgs, Gwendolyn Feger, Olivia Feger and Tanner Feger and Trey Jennette; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd. Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.

