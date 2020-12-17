Posted by admin

Obituary: Jordan Taylor Mattingly, 30, Louisville

Jordan Taylor Mattingly, 30, of Louisville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1990, to Jo and Chris Mattingly and was known for her infectious smile, love for life and continuous acts of selflessness toward everyone that she met. She graduated from the University of Louisville Dental School in 2017 and practiced dentistry in Louisville.

JORDAN TAYLOR MATTINGLY

She spent her happiest days watching football, being an incredible aunt and enjoying time somewhere warm with friends and family. She loved deeply and taught us that every day is a blessing for which to be thankful.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Jo; and her grandparents, Frances and Paul Johnson.

She is survived by her father, Chris Mattingly (Colette); one sister, McKenzie Mattingly (Tristan MacDonald); one nephew, Barrett; her grandparents, John and Joyce Mattingly; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later time.

The Newcomer Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of the arrangements.

