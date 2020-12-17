Posted by admin

Obituary: Tiffany Nicole Moore Mathers, 38, Bardstown

Tiffany Nicole Moore Mathers, 38, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was a certified registered nurse in the labor and delivery department at Norton Hospital and on the Fetal Boards and Planning of High-Risk Deliveries.

She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Wayne Moore; and one nephew, Dawson Moore.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Mathers; two children, Eli Mathers and Kadie Mathers; her mother, Vicky Moore; two sisters, Kim Foster (Ray) and Stephanie Curtsinger (Richie); three brothers, John Nichols Moore (Chelsea), Wayne Moore (Kristina) and Todd Moore (Melody); and a host of family and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, the funeral service will be private. Burial is in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

There will be a fund set up through First Harrison Bank in Mount Washington for her children. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to this fund.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

