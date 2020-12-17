Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Amanda Brooke Skaggs, 26, New Haven, probation violation for misdeanor offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle, $500 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear. Bond total is $11,441.34. Booked at 8:53 p.m.
Allen David Peyton Jr., 45, Elizabethtown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 3:25 p.m.
Trevor Gage Cheatham, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2 p.m.
Kyrie Jo Canales, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 1:01 p.m.
Joseph Stuart Miles, 43, Bloomfield, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:59 p.m.
Shawn Craig Ball, 33, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. careless driving. Bond total is $5,500. Booked at 2:06 a.m.
Robert Lee Harper III, Columbus, Ohio, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident. No bond listed. Booked at 12:24 a.m.
-30-