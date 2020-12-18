Posted by admin

Legislative update: Many families still struggle as we enter the Christmas season

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2020 — As 2020 comes to a close, I extend warm wishes and sincere hope that you and your loved ones enjoy a holiday season in good health and full of happiness. I want to take a moment to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your family. Thanks for allowing me to serve as your senator. Thanks also for all the Christmas cards and messages.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

I look forward to 2021 and another year of service. My Christmas wish is that we all remember the reason for the season. Peace on earth and goodwill to all. This season, in particular, I can say that I am looking forward to just being home with family to enjoy the holiday and spend more time with those who make life so meaningful. Above all else, remember the reason for the season.

In Christmas’s past, I would often reflect on childhood memories, Christmas music, and church services that will be forever frozen in my mind. This time of year is nostalgic. Some of your happiest childhood memories were created around the dinner table or the Christmas tree. Following this challenging year, it is hard to focus on anything but the present and the fears and anxieties that so many are dealing with. For that reason, it is essential to hold on to cherished memories and look forward to more to be made in the future. The holiday season is supposed to be a joyous occasion. Hopefully, the memories of Christmas 2020 will be.

There is no denying that this year has been challenging. Families are struggling right now. Loved ones have been lost. For those of you who have lost a friend or loved one, I offer my sympathy. If you have experienced financial or other hardships this year, I hope your Christmas can be a time of joy and healing.

I have heard from constituents from across the 14th State Senate District as my colleagues and I in the Kentucky General Assembly gear up for the state of the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly on January 5. This Christmas, some families struggle to put food on the table and pay bills, so purchasing Christmas presents has naturally had to become an afterthought.

If you are among the fortunate, consider doing something kind for those who have not been as prosperous. Whether it is providing meals to families in need or delivering a gift to a child, there is much that we can do for each other to make the holidays brighter. Please take time this holiday season to give back to our communities, whether by being a volunteer bell ringer for The Salvation Army, taking a name from an Angel Tree, or volunteering for other worthy causes.

This holiday season, let’s remember our local retailers for those last-minute gifts. Gift certificates make great gifts. Those at your local restaurants and small businesses will gladly accommodate you. Do not forget those first responders, medical teams, and our troops that spend their Christmas Day away from family.

It is my wish that everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. I look forward to hearing from and seeing everyone again in 2021.

