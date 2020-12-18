Posted by admin

CHI Saint Joseph introduces new records platform at Flaget Memorial Hospital

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 — CHI Saint Joseph Health has announced that it will be transitioning to an internal electronic health record (EHR) system that provides a more robust user-friendly experience for patients, caregivers and providers, and improves patient experience for accessing medical records through the patient portal.

CHI Saint Joseph Health hospitals, clinics and physician offices will begin the transition to Epic EHR in January. EHR platforms are used by health care facilities to collect and store patient data and health information in a digital format.

Epic is a cloud-based EHR platform that caters to a number of specialties and offers the standard range of core EHR features. Additionally, Epic also offers numerous telehealth options, from supporting video visits and post-surgical follow-ups to patient monitoring features.

The Epic system has a strong focus on patient engagement and facilitating remote care using an extensive patient portal that allows patients more flexibility in managing their health care requirements. It also will allow providers across CHI Saint Joseph Health and CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to access patient information.

“Epic EHR has a very strong reputation across the health care industry, and we are looking forward to moving to this new system, which will benefit both providers and patients across Kentucky,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health and president, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. “This is exciting news for our organization as we move toward a single, high quality, and gold standard electronic health record platform for all of our locations.”

ABOUT FLAGET. Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown, KY. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center.

