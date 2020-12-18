Posted by admin

Sen. Jimmy Higdon named chair of state Senate Committee on Transportation

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2020 — State Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Lebanon, has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation by the Senate Majority Caucus.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

“I am honored to be named Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee for the 2021 Regular Session,” Higdon said. “We have many challenges on the road ahead of us, including budget impacts brought on by COVID-19. I think the efforts we put forth during the interim, working with Secretary Jim Gray and other stakeholders, has prepared us to face these challenges head on and address Kentucky’s infrastructure needs. I look forward to continue working with everyone.”

The Senate Committee on Committees will officially confirm the new chairmanships upon the start of the 2021 Regular Session.

