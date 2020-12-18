Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Ashley Nicole Hill, 30, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash only. Booked at 10:38 p.m.

Megan Gayle Vittitow, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 2:01 p.m.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to illuminate head lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 12:07 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.