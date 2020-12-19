Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Harry ‘Joe’ Vize, 68, Bardstown

Joseph Harry “Joe” Vize, 68, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Lebanon and retired from Ford in September 2006. He was an avid UK fan, loved to play golf, enjoyed listening to old country music. He deeply loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph William and Martha Vize; and two sisters, Carolyn Roution and Brenda Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Vize of Bardstown; two daughters, Renee (David) Kehm and Amanda (Joe) Phelps, both of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Bill (Pam) Smith of Indiana, Patty Green of Bardstown, Cheryl Catlett of Louisville , and Media Smith of Louisville; four sisters, Patsy (David) Johnson, Rita Vize, Nancy Vize, and Mary Vize, all of Springfield; three brothers, Frank (Lois) Vize, Chip (Janice) Vize, and Mike Vize, all of Springfield; two brother-in-laws, J.C. Johnson and James Roution; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His service will be held privately at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Frazier Rehab Pediatric Center in honor of his grandson Ja’mari.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

