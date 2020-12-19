Posted by admin

Obituary: Bobbie W. ‘Bob’ McGuire, 76, Bardstown

Bobbie W. “Bob” McGuire, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Baptist Hospital Louisville. He was born March 10, 1944 in Sulphur, Ind. He was a former employee of Brasch-Barry Contractors and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by one son, Steven Wilson; one grandson, Corey Wilson; his father, Noble J. McGuire; his mother, Madline Wilkes McGuire; his stepmother, Katie McGuire; and one brother, Donnie McGuire.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Lois Ann Robey McGuire; three daughters, Bobbie Sue Larimore (Shawn), Jennifer Mayfield (Kevin) and Lynn Hall (Tim); one son, Robert Cooper; one sister, Margie Hollabaugh (Rick); four brothers, Noble Lorne (Gloria), Jim McGuire (Marilyn), Ronnie McGuire and Gerald McGuire; one sister-in-law, Linda McGuire; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 20020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.. 20, 2020, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

