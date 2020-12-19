Posted by admin

Obituary: James Robert ‘Bob’ Barber, 92, Springfield

James Robert “Bob” Barber, 92, of Springfield, died at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence. He had worked for Newcomb Oil Co. for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley McGill Lanham Barber; four daughters, Betty Hamilton of Fredericktown, Rochelle (Bob) Copeland of Indianapolis, Jackie Spalding of Bardstown and Marianne Lanham Hay of Louisville; five sons, Paul Barber, John Richard Lanham, F. Giles (Jennifer) Lanham and Robert (Tierney) Lanham all of Louisville, and Stephen L. Lanham of Madison County; two sisters, Sister Catherine Therese Barber of Mount St. Joseph and Mary Ann Bowling of Bardstown; 21 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Dominic School.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

