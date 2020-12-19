Posted by admin

Obituary: Delores Joann Sutton Dennis, 84, Riceboro, Ga.

Delores Joann Sutton Dennis, 84, of Riceboro, Ga., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Harlan. She worked for more than 40 years in civil service as a librarian in Fort Knox and for the Hinesville Georgia Public Library. She was a Baptist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Goldie Fox Sutton; one sister, Sandy Buckles Lasley; and two brothers, Eddie Sutton and Virgil Sutton.

Survivors include one daughter, Kris (Terri) Stoltz; two sons, Rob Dennis and Randy Dennis; and one sister, Shirley Drake.

The funeral is noon Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Eric Oliver officiating. Burial is in The Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

