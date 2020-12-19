Posted by admin

Obituary: David Schneider, 58, Elizabethtown

David Schneider, 58, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born March 14, 1962 in Wisconsin. He was a forklift operator for Akebono.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Bibeau Schneider; one sister, Lorri Whiting; one brother, Edward Schneider.

Cremation was chosen with no visitation or services planned at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-