Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Betty’ Hundley, 79, Louisville

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Hundley, 79, of Louisville, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born July 26, 1941, to the late Christopher and Charlotte Mueller. She was a former bookkeeper for Plumber’s Supply Co., a former sales associate with Bacon’s Department Store in Bashford Manor Mall, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and a homemaker. She served as the Care and Concern Representative for Unit 41 of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees (NARVRE) and was a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Hundley.

She is survived by one daughter, Stefanie Metzroth (Todd); one son, John Hundley Jr. (Theresa) of Bardstown; one sister, Linda Chesser (Marvin); two brothers, Chris Mueller (Denise) and Don Mueller (Betty), both of Lexington; four grandchildren, Patrick Hundley, Katie Lawhorn, Michelle Hundley, and Eli Metzroth; her long-time friend and companion Pat Carrico; and her 13 “Mueller Cousins” and extended family.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

The family would like to thank Hosparus of Louisville and Home Instead Senior Care for their help in caring for Betty these past several months.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph Home.

The Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

