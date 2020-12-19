Posted by admin

Obituary: Mildred J. ‘Millie’ Smith, 72, Bardstown

Mildred J. “Millie” Smith, 72, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Lebanon Junction. She was retired from Golden Living Center in Stanford where she was a charge nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction and attended Millcreek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Smith; her parents, Charles and Mary Lou Fields Sturgill; her former husband, Harry Miller Lee; three sisters, Dorothy Myers, Evelyn Vincent and Margie Harned; and four brothers, Charles Sturgill Jr., Raymond Sturgill, Walter Sturgill and Alfred Sturgill.

Survivors include two daughters, Christina Lee and Michele Blair; one brother, Tommy Sturgill (Sadalia); two sisters, Shirley Payton (Robert) and Judy Carter (Homer); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral, visitation and burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery will be private.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

