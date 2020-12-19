Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Lee Clifford Burgess, 72, Elizabethtown

Linda Lee Clifford Burgess, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born July 18, 1948, in Elizabethtown to her parents, Julius and Vera Mae Norris Clifford. She was a Baptist by faith and was retired from Civil Service, where she worked on Fort Knox.

LINDA LEE CLIFFORD BURGESS

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Darrell Clifford; one nephew, Bradley Clifford; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John McNally Jr. and Anna McNally.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Burgess; two sisters, Carolyn (Tommy) Skaggs and Becky (Buddy) Miller; three brothers, Cecil (Janet) Clifford, Warren (Jane) Clifford and Gary (Jan) Clifford; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Stacha Burgess, David and Carolyn Burgess and John and Lisa McNally; and 12 nieces and 12 nephews.

Cremation has been chosen.

Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions her family has decided to have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-