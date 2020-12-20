Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Alicia Ann Bustle, 36, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – gasoline under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 p.m.

Orville Justin Case, 24, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:47 a.m.

Theresa Paige Morris, 18, Chaplin, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:18 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.