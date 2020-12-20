Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Melissa Anne Temple, 38, Hodgenville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:31 a.m.
Theresa Paige Morris, 18, Chaplin, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:18 a.m.
Orville Justin Case, 24, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:47 a.m.
Alicia Ann Bustle, 36, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – gasoline under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 p.m.
Kevin Michael Mudd, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:16 p.m.
