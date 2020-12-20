Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Joseph Richard Downs, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:34 a.m.
Cameron R. Davis, 18, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 2:55 a.m.
La-Steven George Cleaver, 18, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 a.m.
Adame Avila Fernando, 26, Antioch, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operator’s license; no inusrance; leaving the scene of an accident. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 11:53 a.m.
Ricky Clinton Shows, 56, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 3:31 p.m.
Stephen Chad Donahue, 31, New Haven, failure to appear; speeding, 22 mph over limit; no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $100. Booked at 7:27 p.m.
-30-