James Allen Chesser, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 1:38 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.