Obituary: Nancy Boone Wimsett, 81, formerly of Howardstown

Nancy Boone Wimsett, 81, of Louisville, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. She was born on Dec. 23, 1938, to the late John and Aloise Boone in Howardstown. She graduated from the University of Louisville and served as an educator for the Jefferson County Public School System. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, which she attended for more than 50 years. She was an avid sports fan, especially the men’s and women’s teams of her beloved Louisville Cardinals. She also acted as a board member at Hand in Hand Ministries for many years and she dearly loved serving communities in Appalachia, Belize, and Nicaragua.

Carrying on her legacy are her five children, David Wimsett (Lisa) of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Walter Wimsett of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Susan Allard (Peter) of Louisville, Beth Wimsett of Markleeville, Calif., and Diane Stirling (Mario) of Warwick, Bermuda; seven sisters, Rosemary Burt, Clara Jean Wheatley, Ruth Boone, Catherine Kleier, Irene Boone, Sue Boone, and Miriam Boone; and four brothers, Earl Boone, John Boone, Jim Boone, and Bob Boone; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

The family is honoring her wishes of cremation and will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at St. Ann Cemetery in Howardstown at a private graveside service.

Memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Ministries or the American Cancer Society.

The Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

