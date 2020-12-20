Posted by admin

Obituary: Gerald Wayne Whitaker, 70, Lebanon Junction

Gerald Wayne Whitaker, 70, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Louisville to Holland and Frances Hogue Whitaker. He worked for General Electric for 38 years, working in maintenance.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Keith Whitaker.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joan Whitaker; one daughter, Tammy Whitaker Hart (Brian); one son, Chris Whitaker (Mary); five brothers, Ronnie Whitaker (Barbara), Greg Whitaker, Leland Whitaker (Pat), Al Whitaker and Paul Whitaker; seven grandchildren, Teia, Kirsten, Anthony, Matthew, Skyler, Tayler and Isaiah; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Boston.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

