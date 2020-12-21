Posted by admin

Obituary: Vicky Ann Hagan, 54, Loretto

Vicky Ann Hagan, 54, of Loretto, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Nelson County. She was a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service and American Greetings. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

VICKY ANN HAGAN

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James Ronald “Buddy” and Ruth Ann Humphrey; her grandparents, Bill and Odell Ellis and Jim and Bonnie Humphrey; one brother, Davy Humphrey; one aunt, Mary Jo Westling; and one uncle, Ronnie Newton.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Roger Hagan; two sons, Andrew Hagan (April) of Bardstown and Rodney Hagan of Loretto; one sister, Crystal Humphrey Summitt of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Ronald Glen Humphrey of New Haven and Michael Humphrey (Sonya) of Shepherdsville; one aunt, Billie Joyce Ellis of Bardstown; her mother-in-law, Eloise Hagan of Loretto; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Hagan of Loretto; and two granddaughters who were the love of her life, Autumn Hagan and Alyssa Hagan.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangemenets.

-30-