Obituary: Shigeko Bishop, 72, Bardstown

Shigeko Bishop, 72, of Bardstown, formerly of Olive Hill, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Signature at Colonial Nursing Home. She was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan. She enjoyed cooking and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bishop.

She is survived by one daughter, Koyuki King of Lexington; one son-in-law, Randy King of Lexington; one granddaughter, Sydney King; and two grandsons, Kyle King and Evan King.

The family has chosen cremation.

Memorial contributions may go to Lexington Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

