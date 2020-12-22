Posted by admin

Obituary: Colleen Gaskill, 62, Bardstown

Colleen Gaskill, 62, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born March 11, 1958, in Louisville, and retired from Praxair Incorporated.

COLLEEN GASKILL

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Gaskill; and her parents, Paul and Marie Brown.

She is survived by three children, Spring Gaskill, Jimmy (Carol) Gaskill, and Travis Gaskill all of Bardstown; one sister, Debra Henderson of Erie, Penn.; one brother, Paul Kevin Brown of Fern Creek; five grandchildren, Austin Gaskill, Dalton Danks, Brianna Gaskill, Ashton Thompson, and Addison Gaskill; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Chaplin Christian Church.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the church with Pastor Howard Spears officiating.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Memorial contributions may go to Cody’s Wheels of Hope, PO Box 8735, Erie, PA 16505.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-