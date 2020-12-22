Posted by admin

Obituary: Ryker Kolson Smith, infant

Ryker Kolson Smith, infant, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 23, 2020 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, JoAnn Maddox; and his paternal grandfather, Steven Bodemer.

He is survived by his parents, Carrie Maddox and Eric Smith; twin brothers, John and Jaden Smith; his paternal grandmother, Mary Bodemer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation was chosen by family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-