Obituary: Thelma Jean Miracle, 90, New Haven

Thelma Jean Miracle, 90, of New Haven, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown. She was a homemaker, lifelong resident of New Haven, and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elisha “Bill” Miracle; one sister, Mary Baird; and her parents, John and Mary Washer.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne Miracle and Jimmy Miracle.



The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

