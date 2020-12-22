Posted by admin

Obituary: Ethel Lee Richards, 76, New Hope

Ethel Lee Richards, 76, of New Hope, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Signature Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 11, 1944, in New Hope. She formerly attended Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Leola Parkerson Harris; one sister, Dorothy Underwood; and two brothers, Junior Harris and Buddy Harris.

Survivors include three daughters, Vicky Lynn Helson (David) of Blachard, Okla., Donna Richards and Pam Mattingly (Joe), both of New Hope; three sons, Ralph “Bugs” Richards (Dana Moore) of New Albany, Ind., Bill Richards (Wanda) of Shepherdsville, and Darrell Glenn Richards (Lisa) of Louisville; two sisters, Lois Mattingly (Pat) of Raywick and Mary Jo Price of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is private at Mattingly Funeral Home with cremation to follow with the Rev. Dan Durham officiating.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

