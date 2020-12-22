Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Judith ‘Judy’ Jones, 80, Bardstown

Mary Judith “Judy” Jones, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville. She was born June 14, 1940, to the late Joseph Bernard and Mary Marguerite Newton Sweeney. She was a former employee of Butte Knit Manufacturing, Howard Johnson Hotel as head of housekeeping, then owned her own cleaning service until 1995. She loved to show Quarter Horses. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church but was attending St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Jones; one son, Robert Allen Downs; three brothers, Joseph Lee Sweeney, James Bernard Sweeney, and Paul Curtis Sweeney.

She is survived by three sons, Greg (Sharon) Downs of Bardstown, Richard (Laura) Jones of Elizabethtown and Stephen (Michelle) Jones of Bardstown; two sisters, Diane Edelen and Gayle Sweeney, both of Bardstown; three brothers, Bill Sweeney, Pat Sweeney and Timmy (Debbie) Sweeney, all of Bardstown; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

