Obituary: Thomas Chawk Bauer, 78, Elizabethtown

Thomas Chawk Bauer, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Radcliff Veterans Center with his family by his side. He was born June 20, 1942, in Louisville. He was a conductor for CSX Railroad where he worked for 39 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving proudly for three years. He was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, E.L. and Louise Booth; four sisters, Mary Ellen Bauer, Dorothy Long, Anita Hedges and Lillian Davis; and one brother, Bill Bauer.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Fowler Bauer; two daughters, Kelly Bauer and Dana Ryan (Greg); one sister, Jean Constant; four grandchildren, Clayton Ryan, Kayleigh Hughes, Blake Ryan and Brenton Ryan; one nephew, Greg Bauer; and his furry feline Prissie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have private visitation and services with burial in St. James Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

