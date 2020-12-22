Posted by admin

Obituary: Mabel Miles Blandford, 92, Springfield

Mabel Miles Blandford, 92, of Kelly Shop Rd., Springfield, died at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary (Louis) Wheatley of St. Francis, Betsy Blandford, Catherine Blandford and Aggie (Bill) Hutchins, all of Springfield, and Pam (Keith) Hutchins of Bardstown; three sons, Robert (Suzanane) Blandford of Perryville, Albert Blandford of Springfield and Cyril (Charlotte) Blandford of Taylorsville; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Mary Roseline Osbourne of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and the church. No food will be allowed at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

