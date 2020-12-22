Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Jeffrey David Bush, 40, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3:44 p.m.

Kevin Dale Hemingway, 45, Bardstown, theft by deception, cold checks $10,000 or more; forgery, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 p.m.

Leanna Marie Lucas, 35, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500. Booked at 11:38 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.