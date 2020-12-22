Posted by admin

Nostalgia or rose-colored tastebuds? Reintroduced McRib falls short of original

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazettte

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 — One of the most exciting fast food developments of the early 1980s was the introduction of the McRib sandwich by McDonalds. At the time, my wife and I were dating, and the sandwich became a favorite of ours — despite the fact it was one of the messiest fast-food sandwiches to try to eat in front of your date whom you hope to impress.

JIM BROOKS

The secret, I found, is to make sure BOTH you and your date ordered McRib sandwiches; then both of you would share in the probable embarassment of winding up with BBQ sauce-coated onions or an errant pickle on your shirt or in your lap.

The McRib sandwich was introduced nationally by McDonalds in 1981. It was removed from the menu in 1985 after sales fell flat.

The the McRib has returned to the McDonald’s menu several times in the years since then. In addition to sandwich’s return in different regions of the U.S., it returned nationally in 1994 as part of a movie promotion with the live-action “Flintstones” movie.

The McRib disappeared from the company menu, but then returned regionally from time to time, most often in the fall of the year. The company even launched a “McRib Locator” website that — unfortunately — only now marks McRib-serving restaurants in Manhattan.

As a faithful McRib devotee, I make it a point to buy at least one McRib every time the sandwich is re-introduced or has (yet another) “farewell tour.”

But every McRib since that original run of the sandwiches from 1981-85 have never tasted as good as the first McRibs. I’m not a culinary expert, I just know what I like.

Perhaps its the fact my taste buds are 35 years older, but the re-introductions of the McRib through the years have never measured up to the original in the flavor department.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’ve already enjoyed my first “new” McRib at our local McDonalds restaurant — and it was … good. “Good” meaning it was a nice departure from their usual burger menu. And perhaps I’m remembering the McRib through rose-colored taste buds, but the current McRib still falls short.

That doesn’t stop me from buying them, however. I still enjoy them, even if my recollection of the original is higher on my list that the latest version.

GIVING MCRIB A MCMAKEOVER. The most common complaint I have about the McRib’s re-iterations starts with what McDonald’s calls “barbecue sauce.” Now I know as a national food company, McDonald’s has to try to create sandwiches with a flavor profile that the majority of people will enjoy — and buy — and return to buy again.

The current McRib barbecue sauce lacks character and tang. The company could really add some flavor to its McRibs if it would partner with a barbecue sauce company (and I don’t mean a mega-manufacturer like Kraft).

When it comes to barbecue — or even faux barbecue like the McRib — the sauce is still the boss. If your sauce is mediocre, so is the food you put it on.

TRY A NEW SAUCE. McDonald’s should create a cross-promotion partnership with a company like Sweet Baby Ray’s, whose barbecue sauces have been a staple in our kitchen for many years. Another great choice would be to a partnership with G.Hughes’ line of sugar-free barbecue sauces. Being a diabetic, it was fantastic find to locate a full-flavored barbecue sauce that was both sugar-free and gluten-free.

While the McRib is truly a cultural phenomenon, those of us who enjoy the sandwich when it becomes available would like to see it improved. I think a choice of sauces would give consumers the option of the “original” version or the “G. Hughes barbecue” (or “Sweet Baby Ray” version). And being able to remove sugar from any McDonald’s menu offering is an idea worth promoting.

While we all know the McRib is nothing anywhere like real ribs from one of our local barbecue places, its still a tasty non-beef option. And despite my grousing, you can probably guess where I’m going when I wrap up this column …. that’s right, I’m heading to McDonald’s for a McRib sandwich for lunch — before the sandwich disappears — again.

-30-