First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Christmas Eve Candlight service is Thursday evening

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 — The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church will continue her time-honored tradition of a Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Two worship services will be held – 6:00pm and 11:00pm.

Both services will intersperse music with scripture that tells the story of the birth of Jesus. The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions will be received. Services will conclude with attendees holding lighted candles in a circle around the darkened sanctuary followed by a cappella singing of “Silent Night”.

Each Sunday at 9:45am, The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church has Bible study for all ages. Worship services are at 11:00am and 6:00pm. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 6:00pm followed by adult choir practice led by Carman McMurray at 7:00pm.

All are invited to these and other activities of the church where masks are worn, distancing from non-family members is encouraged, and hand sanitizers are available for use.

For more information, contact the pastor, Victor Bramlett, at 606-515-2778.

The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church is located five miles west of Bardstown off Highway 62 (Boston Road) on Highway 733 (Bellwood Road).

