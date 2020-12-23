Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 22-23, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Jennifer Renee England, 32, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $198. Booked at 3:16 p.m.

Scott Douglas Smith, 56, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:22 a.m.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 25, Shepherdsville, falsely reporting an incident. No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 a.m.

Nicholas Todd Hunt, 34, Springfield, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 12:09 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.