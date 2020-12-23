Posted by admin

Obituary: LaVonne Brown, 79, Bardstown

LaVonne Brown, 79, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 22, 1941 in Bloomfield. She retired from finance company, and after her retirement she worked at Kentucky Monument Company and then Heritage Monument Company. She was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church and Bardstown United Methodist Seniors. She was a devoted gram and grammy.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert “Bob” King; her parents, W.C. and Loraine Dugan Morrow; one sisters, Betty Morrow Greer; and two brothers, Jack Morrow and Jimmie Morrow.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Brown of Bardstown; one daughter, Lana Reid of Bardstown; three stepchildren; Kim Beam of Bardstown, Cindy (Brent) Baxter of Mount Washington, and Jamie (Pam) Brown of Taylorsville; one sister, Mary Jo Morrow of Wilmore; two grandchildren, Emily Katherine (Shane) Kurtz and Robert Daniel Reid; six stepgrandchildren, Olivia Beam, Candace (Matt) Beam, Josh Newton, Landon Mattingly, Danielle Newton (Tony) Erickson and Brittany (Marseilles) Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Allie and Zoey Kurtz; several stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces, Tammy (John) Masters, Donna (Joe) Hutchinson and two other nieces.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Bardstown United Methodist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

