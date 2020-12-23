Posted by admin

Obituary: J.R. Breeding, 75, Bardstown

J.R. Breeding, 75, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born July 8, 1945 in Whitesburg, and was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Allie Breeding; one sisters, Allie Deacon; and three brothers, John L. Breeding, Dennie Breeding, and Bill Breeding.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Breeding of Bardstown; five children,

three daughters, Shannon Satterly of Cox’s Creek, Pam (Michael) Moore of Huntsville, Ala,

and Donna (Doug) Lane of Mount Washington; two sons, Mike (Diane) Breeding of Cox’s Creek, and David (Tamera) Clark of Terre Haute, Ind.; two brothers, Bobby Breeding of West Va., and Ernest (Kay) Breeding of Campbellsville; 11 grandchildren, Amelia, Stephanie, Caleb, Sara, Christopher, Josh, Jonathon, Ashley, Cameron, Rebecca, and Andrew; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Ronan, Colton, Jake, and Luca.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-