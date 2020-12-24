Posted by admin

Obituary: Kristen Nichole Nelson, 38, Bardstown

Kristen Nichole Nelson, 38, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital. She was born Aug. 28, 1982, in Louisville to Rose Perkins and John W. Morris III. She was an employee of Bardstown Early Childhood and a former employee of Walnut Grove Farm in Bloomfield. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church, and loved crafting and fishing.

KRISTEN NICHOLE NELSON

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Gabriel; her father, John W. Morris III; and one brother, John W. Morris IV.

She is survived by her husband, James Nelson; one daughter, Kaysey Barnes of Bardstown; one son, Avery Nelson of Bardstown; her mother, Rosie Morris of Bloomfield; one aunt, Lorrie (David) Burba of Upton; two nieces, Hallie Morris and Paige Morris; and three cousins, Kelly Burba, Julie Mathes, and Mary Ann (Mike Keith) Goodlett.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-