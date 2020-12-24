Posted by admin

Obituary: Charlotte Johnson Yeast, 54, Bardstown

Charlotte Johnson Yeast, 54, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was born on April 20, 1966, in Bardstown. She was a 1984 graduate of Bethlehem High School and worked at McDonald’s in Bardstown all through high school. She was a graduate of Roy’s of Louisville Cosmetology School. Cosmetology was the love of her life aside from her two children who she loved with all her heart. She volunteered for MS Society for 5 years for their big fundraising Gala every year.

CHARLOTTE JOHNSON YEAST

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ivan and Bea Hatfield and paternal grandparents, Russell and Lynn Johnson.

She is survived by her two children, Kayla Yeast and Dustin Yeast; her parents, Charles and Mary Ann Johnson of Bardstown; one sister, Marcia Cammack (Mike Husband) of Bardstown; one nephew, Matthew Cammack of Bardstown; and a special friend, Mike Heckman of Fern Creek.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Brashaw officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-