Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 23-24, 2020

Joseph Lee Kinder, 36, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; assault, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $11,250. Booked at 12:50 a.m.

David Craig Williams, 73, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating with an expired operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:02 a.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.