Obituary: Richard Anthony ‘Arch’ Anderson, 66, Willisburg

Richard Anthony “Arch” Anderson, 66, of Willisburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 27, 1954, in Louisville to the late James Calvin and Margaret Hall Anderson. He was a retired employee of Armour Foods and loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Todd Anderson; and one stepdaughter, Bridgette Drummond.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Crabb Anderson; two sons, Calvin (Nicole) Anderson of Bloomfield and Andy (Mandy) Anderson of New Hope; his stepdaughter, Audra (Randy) Hardeman of Salvisa; two stepsons, John (Laura) Walker of Salvisa and Lee (Julie) Carlton of Springfield; one sister, Peggy (Sam) Goodman of Louisville; one brother, Jimmy (Marie) Anderson of Louisville; four grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A private memorial service will be held at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

