Obituary: Clyde Marion Enlow Jr., 53, formerly of Boston

Clyde Marion Enlow Jr., 53, of Louisville, formerly of Boston, died Wednesday, Dec., 23, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 7, 1967, in Bowling Green to Clyde Marion “CM” and Virginia Sue Kirby Enlow. He was a member of the 292 Dunavan Lodge in Boston. He was a Christian by faith.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Edward and Era “Nell” Davidson Kirby; his paternal grandparents, Quinn ‘Hollis’ Enlow and Adelia “Marge” Harned Enlow; and one stepgrandmother, Lois Combs Banks Enlow.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Shelby Lynn Enlow of Boston; one son, Caleb Morgan Enlow of Boston; two sisters, Dianna Marie Parrish and Pamela Marge (Joseph Carl) Hutchins, both of Boston; the mother of his children, Catherine “Cathy” Clark Enlow of Boston; one niece, Cassie Parrish; one nephew, Dylan Parrish; and several cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the River View Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

