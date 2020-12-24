Posted by admin

Obituary: James Eugene ‘Gene’ Brown, 77, Bardstown

James Eugene “Gene” Brown, 77, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Washington County. He retired from General Electric, and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne Brown; his parents, Elmore and Frances Brown; and two brothers, Purdom Brown and Willard Brown.

He is survived by three children, Kim Beam of Bardstown, Cindy (Brent) Baxter of Mount Washington, and Jamie (Pam) Brown of Taylorsville; one stepdaughter, Lana Reid of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

