Video: Mayor provides end-of-year report on city projects at council meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton spent about 25 minutes at Tuesday’s city council meeting to go over all of the projects and accomplishments the city and its employees have completed in the past year. He also took time to thank the councilmembers for their help and dedication to serving the city during the past two years, and for their next two years in office.

The council members were all re-elected in the November election, and they were sworn-in at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd.

The mayor’s comments follow below in a video excerpt from the Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 council meeting. Running time: About 27 minutes.

