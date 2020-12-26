Posted by admin

Obituary: Doreen Woods, 83, Bardstown

Doreen Woods, 83, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 18, 1937 in Nelson County to the late Hamilton Dago and Mona Ballard Hutchins. She was a retired housekeeper for nursing homes and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 121 and was a volunteer serving community meals at St. Monica Catholic Church and Bardstown Baptist Church. She was a giving, loving and caring mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clyde “Bill” Woods; and two sisters, Wanda Cecil and Sabina Taylor.

She is survived by three daughters, Margaret “Monnie” Hall of Olive Hill, Debie Stone of High Grove and Jeannie (Kenny Ralston) Howard of Mount Washington; two sons, Bucky (Cookie) Bishop of Mount Washington and Bill (Debbie) Bishop of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Loreen Holloway and Lana Richardson, both of Bardstown, and Peggy Clark of Louisville; seven grandchildren; an old mamaw to 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

