Obituary: George E. Scott, 72, Raywick

George E. Scott, 72, of Raywick, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Lebanon. He was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for more than 30 years in the dairy industry and retired with 33 years of service for the state where he served as dairy inspector. He also raised beef cattle for over 35 years on his 5th generation family farm in Raywick.

GEORGE E. SCOTT

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mina Scott; and one brother, James Edwin Scott.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Ruth Dowell Scott; two sons, Brandon (Ashley) Scott of Gleanings and Patrick (Kelly) Scott of Raywick; one sister, Marsha Webster of Zionsville, Ind.; and four grandchildren Grady, Caroline, Archer, and Waylon Scott who were his pride and joy.

The private funeral is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home with Dr. Dwayne Howell officiating. Burial is in the Highview United Methodist Church cemetery in Raywick where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

Active pallbearers are Corey Thompson, Ben Devers, Andrew Bell, Sean Gaddie, Danny Lamkin, and Michael Lamkin. Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie Miles, Mike Butcher, Steve Brown, Arthur Devers, Francis “Toodles” Mattingly, and Mike Smith.

A special thank you to Ashley and her staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Lebanon for taking great care of him.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

