Obituary: H. Lynn Ledford, 81, Bardstown

H. Lynn Ledford, 81, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Elizabethtown. He had a 52-year banking career, starting with Liberty National Bank of Louisville for 15 years and retiring from Farmers Bank and Trust Company/Town and Country Bank and Trust Company after 37 years of service including stints as president, CEO, director and chairman of the board.

After graduating from the University of Louisville, he immersed himself in his banking education through LSU School of Banking of the South, Oklahoma University National Commercial Lending School, American Institute of Banking graduate school degree, Ky School of Banking, and U of L Executive Institute, combined earning a master’s degree equivalent.

He enlisted with the Kentucky Air National Guard in December 1963 to serve his country. He was assigned to the Communications Unit at Osan U.S. Air Force Base in South Korea during the USS Pueblo Crisis. He was honorably discharged in December 1969.

He was trustee and National Commanding General for the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for 33 years. He was also chairman for the Kentucky Colonels Derby Barbeque held in Bardstown for over 25 years.

He was honored to be part of the community and served in numerous civic affiliations including president of Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Bardstown Industrial Development Corporation, Bardstown Kiwanis Club president, Mayor Gus Wilson Advisory Committee, Bardstown Parent Teachers Association President, Boy Scouts of America chairman of the fund drive, chairman of The Stephen Foster Drama Association, chairman of Nazareth Home Health Association, chairman of Flaget Memorial Hospital, U of L Bardstown Alumni Club president, American Institute of Banking Louisville chapter president, Bardstown Bass Club president, director and Steering Committee member of Leadership Bardstown-Nelson County, and president of Bayshore on the Lake HOA in Bradenton, Fla.

With dedication to his community, he received numerous awards including Bardstown-Nelson County Citizen of the Year 1991, Nelson County Hall of Fame 1999, KY Bankers Association 50 Year Club Award, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Legion of Merit Award, Flaget Memorial Hospital 1988 Chairman of the Year Award, and the Special Acknowledgement Award of the Kentucky Pork Producers.

As an alumni member and avid University of Louisville fan, he was a football/basketball season ticket holder for 30 years; Other hobbies were bass fishing, hiking, and collecting walking sticks, German steins and chess sets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert A. and Evelyn Hicks Ledford; and one brother, Jan Ledford.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene Ballard Ledford; two sons, H. Lynn Jr (Beth) Ledford of Union and Daniel R (Barbara) Ledford of Louisville; one stepdaughter, Brandie M (John) Morrison; one brother, Craig (Lynn) Ledford of Wilmette, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Sally Ledford of Louisville; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Zeke, and Peter Ledford; two stepgrandchildren, Halli Morrison and Tyler (Linsey Shewmaker fiancée) Morrison; and four nieces and nephews, Keith, Chris, Neil, and Gwen Ledford.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels or Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

