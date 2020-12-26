Posted by admin

Obituary: Lillian Marie Rogers, 97, New Haven

Lillian Marie Rogers, 97, of New Haven, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 30, 1923, in Howardstown. She was a homemaker while raising seven children, received her associates degree from Mount St. Joseph College, and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and St. Thomas Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vic Rogers; her parents, Clarence and Nell Boone; two brothers, Clarence Boone and Billy Boone; and one sister, Elsie Boone.

She is survived by four daughters, Marilyn Ann (Bill) Strong and Connie (Sam) DuPlessis, both of Louisville, Shirley (Charlie) Floyd of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Elizabeth (Roger) Foster of Lexington; three sons, Bobby (Rosie) Rogers of Shelbyville, Paul (Sondra) Rogers of Richmond, and Glenn (Becky) Rogers of New Haven; two sisters, Betty Boone SCN of Bardstown, and Helen Greenwell of Culvertown; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

