Obituary: Sherry Lynn Roberts, 65, Bardstown

Sherry Lynn Roberts, 65, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. She was born Dec. 26, 1954, in Shelbyville to the late James Douglas and Minnie Lee O’Daniel Avery. She was a homemaker and was a wonderful Nana to her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Roberts; six sisters, Joyce Ann Woosley, Dorothy Hardin, Nellie Frances Avery, Louise Hedges and Lillian Jaggers; and three brothers, James Avery, Eddie Avery and Robert Avery.

She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Murphy of Lebanon, Sandra Wheatley of Bardstown and Melissa Murphy of North Carolina; one son, Greg (Angela) Murphy of Louisville; two sisters, Kathy (Junior) Beavers and June Clark, both of Bardstown; one brother, Jody (Sue) Avery of Florida; and seven grandchildren.

The private graveside memorial service will be held at Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

