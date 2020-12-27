Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Elizabeth Wimsatt, 82, Fairfield

Dorothy Elizabeth Wimsatt, 82, of Fairfield, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 17, 1938, in Baltimore to the late Michael Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Piquette Potthast. She was the former owner of Wimsatt Grocery in Fairfield and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Wimsatt; one son, Robert Daniel Wimsatt; and one sister, Eileen Grill.

She is survived by one daughter, Christine Marie Lanham of Bloomfield; four sons, Patrick L. (Angela) Wimsatt of Floyds Knobs, Ind., David R. (Anne) Wimsatt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Steven D. (Kenneth Golden) Wimsatt of Bardstown, and Joseph William Wimsatt of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Robert Michael (Desiree) Anson of Baltimore; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 5 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

